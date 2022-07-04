Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $347.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $330.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.23. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

