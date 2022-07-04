Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

