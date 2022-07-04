Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE NSA opened at $51.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

