Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

