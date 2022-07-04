DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALRS opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.