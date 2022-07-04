Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Increases By 52.6%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 465.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 87.1% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.