Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Increases By 52.6%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $17.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.91.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
