Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 234,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 992,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $19.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.