Financial Survey: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Upstart has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Upstart and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 3 7 3 0 2.00 Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $92.46, suggesting a potential upside of 181.72%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 3.28 $135.44 million $1.64 20.01 Zurich Insurance Group $69.87 billion 0.95 $5.20 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

