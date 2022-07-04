Critical Contrast: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Graphite Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 4.91 -$71.65 million ($0.50) -4.06 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($4.56) -0.62

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -83.27% -59.36% -27.13% Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Graphite Bio 0 2 5 0 2.71

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 180.79%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 502.84%. Given Graphite Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Summary

Graphite Bio beats ADMA Biologics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

