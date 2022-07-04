Analysts Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target at $155.00

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIQUY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($147.00) to €145.45 ($154.74) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($178.92) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €140.91 ($149.90) to €135.00 ($143.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.