PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$20.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.65.

PSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of PSK opened at C$16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.75 and a 52-week high of C$20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 6,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,116,228.93. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652 in the last 90 days.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

