Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $749.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $749.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGPYY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.28) to GBX 733 ($8.99) in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.24) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY opened at $30.79 on Friday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.