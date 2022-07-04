Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $82.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAYRY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €96.00 ($102.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.91) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

