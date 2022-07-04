Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives $655.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $636.75.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.22) to GBX 680 ($8.34) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($10.00) to GBX 755 ($9.26) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.31) to GBX 434 ($5.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

