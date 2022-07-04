Analysts Set Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT at $10.60

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.80 ($11.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.90 ($11.60) to €10.70 ($11.38) in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.11) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.06) to €9.80 ($10.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $3.70 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

