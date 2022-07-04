Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $20.71

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.88 million, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

