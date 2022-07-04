Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $72.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company.

CUBI opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

