Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 54.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Nikola has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

