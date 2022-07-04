Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $53.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 1.12. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,503 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after purchasing an additional 623,538 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.