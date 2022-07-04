Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

TRRSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Trisura Group stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

