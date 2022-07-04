First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 52.0% in June

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $34.11 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.809 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

