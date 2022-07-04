Short Interest in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC) Increases By 51.6%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

