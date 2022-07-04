Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.43 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:C opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
About Citigroup (Get Rating)
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
