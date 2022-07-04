FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Bank of East Asia’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

