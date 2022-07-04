East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.96. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.
EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.