Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

FSBW stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $35,671.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

