Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.