DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

