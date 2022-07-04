Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $973.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

