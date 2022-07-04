Brokerages Set Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) PT at $8.99

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on UP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UP stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

