FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $19.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FREY opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

