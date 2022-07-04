Analysts Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target at GBX 210.17

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 210.17 ($2.58).

CAPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 139 ($1.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,633.33. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 139 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 181.30 ($2.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.54.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

