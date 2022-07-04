Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 910

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.16).

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKP. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 554.50 ($6.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 659.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 720.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 554 ($6.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($12.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($49,285.03). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($142,205.13).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

