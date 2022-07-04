Brokerages Set VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target at $370.00

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VACNY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $22.93 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.