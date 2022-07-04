Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $52.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.96. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

