Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $38.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,190,359 shares of company stock worth $43,391,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Flywire by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Flywire by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.25. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

