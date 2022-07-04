Analyzing Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) & Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) and Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Highway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $160.20 million 0.13 $30.38 million $1.41 0.45 Highway $12.36 million 0.74 -$460,000.00 $0.11 20.55

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has higher revenue and earnings than Highway. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Highway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Highway shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and Highway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 19.02% 22.12% 14.63% Highway 2.36% 0.01% 0.01%

Summary

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group beats Highway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-nasdaq.com/index.html.

Highway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments: Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It serves customers in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.