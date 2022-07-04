Oppenheimer Weighs in on Angion Biomedica Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angion Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

ANGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

ANGN opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 338,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,606.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

