Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Decreased by Analyst

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NETSTREIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTST. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $910.52 million, a PE ratio of 211.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

