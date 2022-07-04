Extra Space Storage Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $174.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 34.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.