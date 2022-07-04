Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.