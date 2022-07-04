Cormark Weighs in on Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$361.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.90 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

In other Corus Entertainment news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 301,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,357,537.50. Also, Director Barry Lee James purchased 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,072.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.