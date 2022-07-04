Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Decreases By 20.9%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 433,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Zovio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,447,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zovio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Zovio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zovio by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zovio by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.96%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

