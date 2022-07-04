ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 292,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZKIN opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of ZK International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

