Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Increases By 42.9%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,991 shares of company stock worth $18,081,676. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $33.89 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

