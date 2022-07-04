The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WTER opened at $0.38 on Monday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

