The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
WTER opened at $0.38 on Monday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.
Alkaline Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.