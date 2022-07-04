Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WHLRP opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

