Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.38

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 588320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHU. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,652 shares of company stock valued at $539,277. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.