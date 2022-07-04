Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 32.5% in June

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 390,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Vivos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
