Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Down 32.5% in June

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 390,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

