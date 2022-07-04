Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.